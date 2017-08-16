Cold Chain Monitor

ORBCOMM Inc. has launched the PT 6000, the next generation of its cold chain monitoring solution. The solution, which is available as a 3G or LTE cellular or dual-mode satellite-cellular version, enables fuel and temperature management, maintenance, logistics and regulatory compliance for refrigerated transport assets.

As part of ORBCOMM’s telematics solution that includes sensors, connectivity and the CargoWatch application, the compact, ruggedized PT 6000 enables visibility and control of cold chain operations to help ensure the integrity of temperature-controlled cargo as it moves along the supply chain. ORBCOMM’s enhanced reefer management solution provides the precise temperature monitoring capabilities and records needed for compliance with the FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act regulatory requirements.

The solution can remotely set reefer temperature, change reefer state, initiate a defrost and more with two-way commands. It can also receive real-time alarms when specific conditions are detected, such as an active reefer is turned off, cargo area temperature deviates from the set points or does not match values specified by the order, an asset enters or exits a geofence, and rapid fuel loss is detected.

ORBCOMM’s solution is compatible with every type of refrigerated unit for maximum utilization and seamless installation on the wall of a refrigerated trailer or inside a reefer cabinet. The device supports up to three temperature sensors to accommodate reefers with multiple zones and has a rechargeable battery that reports for up to 10 days on a single charge when no vehicle power is available.

ORBCOMM Inc.