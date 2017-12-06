Menu
Dematic-MS2-Freezer
Dematic has introduced Dematic Multishuttle 2 Freezer, an automated solution for cold chain order fulfillment.

Dematic Multishuttle is an automated storage buffer for cartons, totes, trays, containers and individual bundles.

All variations of the Multishuttle (static and flex) can now operate at temperatures as low as -30°C (-22°F), which offers grocers and food manufacturers a full range of energy efficient, high density and high throughput storage solutions for ambient, refrigerated and freezer environments.

