Collaborative Planning Solution

SAP SE has introduced additional planning capabilities for SAP Integrated Business Planning, its cloud-based solution for sales and operations planning, demand sensing and forecasting, inventory and supply optimization, and exception-driven response management.

These capabilities are designed to help companies advance planning maturity by extending supply chain planning beyond the four walls of the enterprise. The new capabilities include:

Supply-side collaboration with forecast commit and message integration with the SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration for Buyers solution provides forecast visibility to suppliers and supplier commits back to planning. Also provided is visibility into supplier’s inventory.

Visibility of remaining shelf life/expiring inventory at customer-facing distribution centers.

Visibility into influencing factors for nondeliveries, missed inventory targets and adjusted values for time series-based supply optimization provides the level of detail needed to make corrective and preventative decisions for the present and future.

Enhancements to demand sensing allows users to better predict short-term demand by leveraging point-of-sale data to better react to evolving end-customer buying.

Users can now model product discontinuation using phase-out curves during statistical forecasting, thus reducing the occurrence of inflated demand for end-of-life items.

The ability to visualize multiple time levels in same view allows end users to see weekly, monthly, and quarterly volumes and balances simultaneously.

