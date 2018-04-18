Color RFID Label & Tag Printer

Primera Technology has introduced the RX500 desktop full-color RFID label and tag printer. It utilizes ultra high-resolution color inkjet technology to produce labels and tags at speeds of up to 2.5” (63.5mm) per second and up to 4.25” (108mm) wide.

Built-in, automatic RFID encoding makes it suitable for applications that need both color and RFID, including asset tracking, retail & apparel tags, and pharmaceuticals.

The integrated UHF reader/encoder is supplied by Honeywell. It supports EPC Global Class 1 Gen 2 as well as ISO 18000 -6B and -6C.

Primera Technology