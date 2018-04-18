Menu
Primera Technology RX500
New Products

Color RFID Label & Tag Printer

Primera Technology has introduced the RX500 desktop full-color RFID label and tag printer.

Primera Technology has introduced the RX500 desktop full-color RFID label and tag printer. It utilizes ultra high-resolution color inkjet technology to produce labels and tags at speeds of up to 2.5” (63.5mm) per second and up to 4.25” (108mm) wide.

Built-in, automatic RFID encoding makes it suitable for applications that need both color and RFID, including asset tracking, retail & apparel tags, and pharmaceuticals.

The integrated UHF reader/encoder is supplied by Honeywell. It supports EPC Global Class 1 Gen 2 as well as ISO 18000 -6B and -6C.

Primera Technology

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Presto ECOA Container Tilt
Portable Container Tilters
Apr 18, 2018
Universal Logic Neocortex 5.0
Intelligent Material Handling Control System
Apr 12, 2018
FreightSnap FS 5000 XL
Pallet Dimensioner
Apr 11, 2018
Adam Equipment Cruiser scales
Bench Scales
Apr 10, 2018