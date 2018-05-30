Container Unloader

Southworth Products Corp. has introduced Parcel Unloaders, which offer a way to get parcels from a wide variety of containers onto conveyors and automated sortation systems. They can be used for all types of parcels, including boxes, bags, and mail and accommodate all types of containers, including gaylords, canvas/vinyl hampers, and plastic carts.

Parcel Unloaders feature PLC controls to simplify integration with any conveyor/sortation system.

In operation, the Parcel Unloader is fed with a container from the rear; then the entire container is tilted up to 130 degrees to allow items to slide out onto the conveyor. An optional vibratory metering/anti-clumping accessory ensures all items are fed into the system without the need for operator intervention.

Southworth Products Corp.