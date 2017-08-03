Conveyor Designed for Tight Spaces

Dorner has introduced the SmartFlex Helix Conveyor, which features a proprietary flexible chain. The SmartFlex Helix can operate in a footprint as small as a 10’ x 10’, and is suitable for product handling applications where product needs to travel up or down in a confined space.

The conveyor’s compact design allows for five feet of elevation change in 10 feet (incline angle of up to 12°), giving users the freedom and flexibility to design a material handling system with multiple layouts using a single conveyor.

The SmartFlex Helix comes in three belt widths: 85 mm, 180 mm, and 260 mm. Additionally, the SmartFlex Helix does not require any lubrication, providing a cleaner environment and reduced risk of contamination.

Dorner Mfg. Corp.