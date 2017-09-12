Conveyor Scale/Controller

The Mettler Toledo 9477 scale conveyor is an in-motion scale for weighing large boxes, cartons, cases, bags, sacks and other packages. Its frame is designed to withstand the impact of heavy items, making it a suitable solution for tough logistics environments and industrial processing conditions.

When paired with Mettler Toledo’s IND570dyn terminal, the combined IND9D57 is capable of high-speed weighing operations, providing weights-and-measures-approved accuracy at conveyor speeds of up to 240 feet (73 meters) per minute.

Two software packages are offered for the IND570dyn controller: EXPRESSWEIGH, used for weighing random items as in parcel processing, and EXPRESSCHECK, which allows rapid over/under checkweighing in applications such as chemical and food and beverage processing. Both packages provide U.S.-approved legal-for-trade performance and can also be used in higher-speed applications of up to 500 feet (or 160 meters)/minute for non-approved applications.

The IND570dyn provides a flexible interface that can be integrated with a variety of front-end options. Barcode, RFID readers and dimensioning equipment can be added to create complete data sets for weighed items for greater processing speed and ease.

The integrated solution offers high-throughput unattended operation, an ability to handle a range of item shapes and sizes and connectivity to higher-level warehouse management software for reporting.

Mettler Toledo