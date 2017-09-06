Menu
MDI-Green Tray double wide
MDI has introduced corrugated plastic trays that offer a material handling and storage option for manufacturing and packaging applications.

Manufactured from polypropylene and polyethylene, the trays are reusable, returnable and 100% recyclable. They are impact-, chemical- and water-resistant, with cutout handles for easy transportation.

The lightweight trays are available in six standard colors, and sonic-welded and knockdown options are available. Custom colors and screen-printing are available for all polyethylene and polypropylene plastic trays.

MDI

