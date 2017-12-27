Counterbalanced Walkie Stacker

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) has introduced the 2,600–3,500 lb. capacity Jungheinrich EJG 212–216 series of counterbalanced walkie stackers to its North American product line.

These walkie stackers are suitable for loading and unloading cantilever type storage racking, sideways lifting of pallets or special load sizes where support arm walkie stackers cannot operate.

The EJG lift truck series was designed for facilities demanding greater efficiency in tighter spaces.

Providing a high degree of maneuverability with an overall width of 35.4 inches and 2,600–3,500 lb. load capacity, these counterbalanced walkie stackers feature electric steering and a tiller arm that assist operator’s handling loads.

MCFA