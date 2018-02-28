Counterfeit Parts Detector

Menu
Honeywell Movilizer
Honeywell has collaborated with TecAlliance to develop the oneIDentity+ service platform, which authenticates and tracks individual components for major auto parts manufacturers. TecAlliance is providing its automotive customers with the cloud-based platform, which assigns each component a specific digital identification label that can be tracked with a mobile device at all points from manufacturing to delivery.

The application runs on the Honeywell Movilizer cloud platform and provides end-to-end visibility and electronic documentation about where an item has traveled throughout the supply chain. It provides each product with a unique identifier code to allow the item to be tracked at any point—whether it is loaded onto a truck, unloaded at a distribution center or shipped to an end-user.

The oneIDentity+ service platform provides manufacturers, suppliers and dealers with a single, standardized system of clearly marked products that can be accessed via a mobile device at any time. It allows end users and stakeholders to review a serial number that verifies the identity of the component.

Customs officials, for example, can scan a label to confirm that the item is an original component and has not been exchanged for counterfeit alternative. Users can also access a database of additional information such as product details and vehicle repair and maintenance data that can be used for mobile marketing activities.

Honeywell Movilizer is a mobile application development platform used by companies with mobile workers who perform service, maintenance, sales, distribution and logistics activities.

