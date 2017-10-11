Cut and Wrap Device for Palletized Loads

TAB Industries has introduced an automated cut and wrap device as an option on its TAB Wrapper Tornado line of orbital wrapping machines.

Upgrading an existing device, the automated cut and wrap device features a new, double bevel (center) blade design for precise cutting, improved resistance to dulling, and longer life. The new device comes with a shear edge blade supported by a spring plunger to maintain tension on the plastic film for safe, consistent cutting while a high-performance nylon disc replaces a hard, metal disc to reduce the compression against the blade and prolong its sharpness.

Offered as a stand-alone upgrade or as part of an optional automation package that includes wireless operation by remote control, the new, automated cut and wrap device enables the operator to automatically wrap a palletized load to its pallet at the press of a button while it is raised on a forklift or fed via conveyor.

The patent-pending TAB Wrapper Tornado wraps plastic film 360 degrees around and under the pallet and the palletized load in seconds to create a secure, unitized load that resists shifting in transit.

TAB Industries LLC