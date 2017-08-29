Cycle-Counting Robot

Surgere has launched its Robotically Optimized and Balanced Inventory (ROBi) product to help automate cycle counts and improve overall accuracy of on-hand inventory within automotive manufacturing and warehouse environments.

ROBi integrates radio frequency Identification (RFID) technology with Fetch Robotic’s mobile robot platform to autonomously capture RFID label information from all angles and directions. Moving on programmable routes, the integrated platform transfers asset identification and location data to Surgere’s cloud-based asset management system. It validates and provides further evidence of where tagged packaging, parts, tools and other assets are located within any given facility and to on-hand inventory.

ROBi’s data acquisition accounts for height of stacked or racked product above floor, depth within shelving, and the speed of robotic travel, removing the need for manual counting and searching. It also provides a 3-D map of the facility and part location as part of the cycle count.

The data captured by ROBi feeds Surgere’s overarching supply chain visibility and control solution, COS. This cloud-based analytics engine provides users with real-time information and data analytics for both upstream and downstream supply chain activity.

Surgere