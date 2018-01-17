Menu
Dematic RNCA_Decline
New Products

Cycle Time Reduction

The new Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) Decline from Dematic allows systems to accumulate and decline items on a single conveyor, with the aim of reducing cycle time.

The RNCA Decline combines accumulation, transport and decline functions, which provides reduced cycle times in a smaller space. This is especially suitable for urban areas where space is expensive and same-day delivery is expected.

In addition, improved positioning, tracking and control of containers help prevent collisions, which limits product damage and saves money by preventing expensive re-work and returns.

Dematic

