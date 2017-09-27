Data Intelligence and IoT Platform

Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced Savanna, a fundamental building-block platform for accelerating enterprise asset intelligence and the digital transformation of enterprise operations.

Savanna is comprised of Internet of Things end-point connectivity, configuration management, data transport, data storage, analytics and machine learning components.

With enhanced and secure device connectivity, Savanna gives organizations the ability to gain insights at the edge of its operations, helping to ensure the right data is available to the right people at the right time.

As an open, centralized data platform designed to empower enterprise applications, Savanna will power Zebra data-driven solutions along with applications and solutions built by Zebra partners.

