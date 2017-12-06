Demand-Driven MRP

Menu
SAP has announced that its SAP S/4HANA solution now includes capabilities designed to enable users to optimize operations with more responsive, real-time digital supply chains.

These new capabilities support Demand-Driven Material Requirements Planning (DDMRP), a supply chain planning and execution methodology, and have received certification from the Demand Driven Institute.

This release is part of SAP’s overall strategy to support DDMRP across SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Integrated Business Planning solution.

DDMRP support is now available with the August 2017 release of SAP S/4HANA. DDMRP capabilities are also available in SAP Integrated Business Planning, in conjunction with SAP partner Camelot ITLab. This allows those using the SAP ERP application to implement DDMRP using SAP Integrated Business Planning, while users adopting SAP S/4HANA can implement DDMRP directly within the SAP S/4HANA digital core.

DDMRP support is available now through SAP S/4HANA Cloud for advanced supply chain and SAP S/4HANA for extended planning.

