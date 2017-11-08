Llamasoft has introduced Demand Guru, a demand modeling solution designed to predict and investigate key drivers of demand.

It enables companies to consider several key demand drivers—from seasonality, to trends, to product lifecycles, to business and external factors—and then test out various future demand scenarios, based on that information.

The solution enables companies to quantify which market factors specifically influence demand of their product, enabling more specific analysis and precise decision-making based on more accurate information. As a result, companies can explore more robust and complex demand scenarios and create an automated, repeatable process to capture changes and adjust as needed.

Key elements of Demand Guru include:

Machine Learning Algorithms that detect unobvious relationships and correlation patterns within your demand.

that detect unobvious relationships and correlation patterns within your demand. Causative Modeling – Conduct exploratory demand modeling with the ability to build infinite demand models that capture all types of demand complexity, along with business and external influencers.

– Conduct exploratory demand modeling with the ability to build infinite demand models that capture all types of demand complexity, along with business and external influencers. Data Cube – Users can access weather and economic time series datasets to identify cause and effect relationships that can help better predict short, medium and long-term future demand.

– Users can access weather and economic time series datasets to identify cause and effect relationships that can help better predict short, medium and long-term future demand. Automatic Model Selection and Optimization – The solution automatically selects the most accurate forecasting techniques to project demand into the future.

– The solution automatically selects the most accurate forecasting techniques to project demand into the future. Exploratory Visual Modeling – Users can model a variety of demand drivers and dynamically quantify their impact in an interactive, visual manner, making it possible to share with executives across the company.

– Users can model a variety of demand drivers and dynamically quantify their impact in an interactive, visual manner, making it possible to share with executives across the company. Repeatable, Deployable Workflow – The solution enables users to deploy and persist demand models across all LLamasoft’s products and solutions through a repeatable workflow.

– The solution enables users to deploy and persist demand models across all LLamasoft’s products and solutions through a repeatable workflow. Tightly Integrated with Data Blending Actions and Connectors – Demand Guru offers access to data blending tools, making it possible to manipulate ERP data into the format you desire to forecast.

LLamasoft Inc.