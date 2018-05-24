Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks has introduced a new series of Tier 4 Final 22,000–36,000 lb. capacity diesel pneumatic tire lift trucks. It comes equipped with a high-performance Perkins 1204 twin turbo 4.4L engine and drivetrain.

The new FD100N–FD160AN Mitsubishi forklift truck models are designed to work in a range of applications, such as lumber, pipe, concrete and steel.

The high-efficiency Tier 4 Final Perkins 1204 twin turbo engine offers a 13% increase in fuel efficiency over the previous generation without compromising performance.

These lift trucks use Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) modules designed to strip out hydrocarbons and reduce NOx levels during normal operation. This after treatment does not require cleaning or service, helping to reduce downtime.

The engine protection system monitors and analyzes data from different sensors for operation in harsh environments and tough applications. Operators are alerted if the engine oil pressure, coolant temperature or transmission fluid temperatures reach critical levels. The system will then automatically lower maximum RPM and slow travel and hydraulic speeds.

Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks