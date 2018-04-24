Digital Marketplace for Field Service Management

Menu
OnProcess Technology has launched IntelliForce, a field service management solution featuring an on-demand digital marketplace, which is intelligently powered by OnProcess’ advanced analytics engine.

IntelliForce, which is designed for all-sized organizations, features a variable labor model, which is sourced through OnProcess’ curated network of field service organizations. From there, OnProcess’ OPTiQ analytics engine selects the right service partner for every job, analyzing everything from job complexity, customer type, security requirements, geography, point-in-time location and the ability to meet the required SLA, to skillset, qualification, the service partners’ response time, mean-time-to-repair, customer satisfaction scores and cost.

OnProcess provides end-to-end service management, including proactively mitigating exceptions.

