Directional Warning Lights
ECCO has introduced a new set of dual- and tri-color directional warning lights for material handling vehicles. Utilizing the latest LED technology, the directional warning lights can also be programmed to a steady-burn mode for work-area lighting.

The ultra-low profile of the ED3702 Series allows for installation on almost any location on the vehicle. The dual-color option features 12 LEDs (six of each color), with seven color configurations. The tri-color features 18 LEDs (six of each color) and is available in four color configurations. 

The ED3712 offers the flexibility of two or three different color outputs within a single unit. Each model can be programmed to flash each color option individually or alternately. 

ECCO

 

TAGS: Facilities Management Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
