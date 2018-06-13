Menu
Steel King Industries Inc. has introduced its Drive-In Rack Systems, which are designed to provide storage in high-density storage applications.

Drive-in and drive-thru racking allows users to store up to 75% more pallets than with selective racking. Forklifts drive directly into the rack, allowing storage of two or more pallets deep. Flared drive-in support rails helps forklift drivers enter the pallet rack by guiding the pallet into the bay. A

Drive-In pallet rack system uses the same entry and exit point for each storage bay, providing last in, first out (LIFO) access. A Drive-Thru pallet rack system is loaded on one side and unloaded from the other for first in, first out flow (FIFO).

Steel King’s drive-in racking features unlimited storage depth and is suitable for high-traffic and cooler/freezer installations. Additionally, Steel King offers an optional offset leg design for easier handling of pallets.

Steel King Industries Inc.

 

