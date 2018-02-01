Driver Vehicle Inspection Report Tool

Menu
EROAD has introduced EROAD Inspect, an in-vehicle driver vehicle inspection report (DVIR) reporting tool.

Using the EROAD in-vehicle device, Inspect leads the driver through the inspection process to help ensure that a vehicle or trailer is in a safe and optimal condition before and after operation. The DVIR includes several steps:

Vehicle Inspection—a guided inspection process using a series of one-touch interactions to report defects or damage.

Defect Reports—a separate DVIR history, electronically signed by the driver and submitted to the carrier, for each tractor and trailer to identify vehicles in danger of violating regulations or in need of maintenance.

Corrective Action and Certification of Repairs—integrated communication between drivers and shops to certify that any defects listed on the DVIR that would affect the safe operation of the vehicle are repaired.

