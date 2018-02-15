Dual Color Label Printers

To address the growing need for two-color label printing in numerous industries, Brother has introduced its Brother QL-800 series, which allows users to print red and black over the entire printable area of the label.

Users can create labels with both black and red text up to three feet in length via both wired and wireless connectivity. Additionally, for developers and system integrators looking to incorporate label printing as part of their solutions, the technology can be integrated and managed on a network using Brother’s network management tools and free software development kits (SDKs).

The Brother QL-800 series label printers are suitable for conducting business on-the-go while meeting the needs of the mobile workforce. All models are PC/Mac compatible. The Brother QL-810W and QL-820NWB offer a connection to smartphones and tablets using built-in wireless connections.

Further capabilities in the Brother QL-800 label printer series include a variety of label design apps for desktop PCs and mobile devices so that users can design professional labels including images and logos, barcodes and frames.

Brother International Corp.