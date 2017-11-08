Dunnage Protection for Parts and Components

Menu
ORBIS Corp. has introduced Proluxe, a laminate-sided foam dunnage designed to protect Class-A parts in the automotive industry. As part of the ORBIShield line of custom, fabricated dunnage, Proluxe can be installed primarily in hand-held totes and also bulk containers and metal transport racks, to protect parts and components throughout the automotive and industrial supply chain.

Proluxe dunnage is fabricated using a proprietary adhesive to affix brushed poly laminate to crosslink foam, resulting in a durable, long-term dunnage solution for Class-A parts. This flexible foam dunnage is ergonomically designed so it is soft to the touch and offers part protection. The dual-sided laminate will keep decorative and Class-A parts protected and clean with its lint-free composition.

ORBIS developed this proprietary solution to protect parts from scratches, scuffs and dust during rugged shipping applications and conducted third-party testing to determine point of delamination. Proluxe was developed specifically for sensitive Class-A surfaces, painted components such as door handles and mirror assemblies, chrome trim, badges, headlamps and tail lamps.

