E-commerce Storefront

ModusLink Corp. along with Intershop have introduced a new joint offering—the eStarter Storefront. Based on Intershop’s technology, Intershop Commerce Suite, eStarter Storefront offers a solution for companies that want to establish their digital sales channel in as little as four weeks.

With an internationally operational shop, organizations can address their customers with individually tailored products and offers, and process transactions without having to invest in their own infrastructure and personnel. eStarter Storefront offers customer interactions from purchasing to order processing to service.

With eStarter Storefront, ModusLink manages the backend work of installation, integration and all technical operation. The solution is hosted in data centers with the highest security standards and operates on Microsoft Azure. Relevant e-commerce processes and functionalities are available for B2C and B2B organizations.

ModusLink Corp.

Intershop Communications AG