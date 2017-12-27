Menu
PeopleNet-eDriver-Android
New Products

ELD for Android Platform

PeopleNet has introduced its eDriver Logs Electronic Logging Device (ELD) for Android.

PeopleNet has introduced its eDriver Logs Electronic Logging Device (ELD) for Android. PeopleNet’s eDriver Logs are self-certified to comply with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)’s Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate.

eDriver Logs connect displays and data locally to ensure that drivers can always access their log information, regardless of network connectivity. Through eDriver Logs’ intuitive user interface, drivers can monitor their available hours and present their logs to roadside inspectors. Likewise, safety managers can access the reporting platform to review logs, suggest edits and get insights into Hours of Service (HOS) data across their fleet.

By deploying eDriver Logs on PeopleNet’s Android platform, fleets get access to 4G LTE connectivity and have the flexibility to select an in-cab display from a broad range of Android devices, including several commercial and consumer grade tablet options. PeopleNet’s eDriver Logs connect via an in-cab, WiFi-enabled onboard computer to help ensure reliable, consistent communication between the driver and back office.

PeopleNet

