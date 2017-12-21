ELD Compliance for Mixed Fleets

Spireon Inc. has introduced a new FleetLocate Compliance solution designed to help fleets of all sizes comply with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, which took effect Dec. 18, 2017. Powered by Gorilla Safety, a provider of cloud-based software for the fleet and transportation industry, FleetLocate Compliance lets fleet managers oversee driver hours in accordance with the new regulatory requirements.

FleetLocate offers flexible configuration options to accommodate mixed fleets of different vehicle types, such as trucks that need to track hours of service (HOS) and vans or cars that don’t. FleetLocate can also utilize data from onboard telematics, such as GM OnStar, as well as sensor data from trailers, containers and other mobile assets, giving fleet managers visibility over their entire fleet.

From the FleetLocate Compliance interface, managers can monitor driver hours, including which drivers are currently on duty and how many hours each has left before violating HOS rules. The system also provides early warnings of potential violations in real time, so managers may adjust schedules as needed. Additionally, FleetLocate Compliance provides alerts on drivers who began a trip without completing the required vehicle inspections.

FleetLocate Compliance includes the FleetLocate Shift mobile app for drivers, providing a way to maintain record of duty logs and vehicle inspection reports from a smartphone, tablet or rugged handheld device. The app connects via Bluetooth to the new FleetLocate FL1 GPS tracking device for accurate mileage recording, and supports both LTE and HSPA wireless networks.

