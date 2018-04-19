Menu
Linde MT20
KION North America has introduced three new Linde electric pallet trucks with load capacities ranging from 2,600 to 4,500 lbs.

The MT12 model features a load capacity of 2,600 lbs. and was specially designed for low-hour applications in small retail stores, production lines, warehouses or goods transport sectors. Powered by a Lithium-ion battery, this electric pallet truck offers up to three hours of use.

With a load capacity of 3,300 lbs., the MT15 model is designed for short-distance transfer duties. It’s equipped with a maintenance-free gel battery. To extend battery life it also features automatic discharge protection, which cuts the lift function when the battery reaches the 80% discharge level. Both of these models are equipped with a DC drive motor.

The MT20 model (shown) has the largest capacity in the MT series at 4,500 lbs. It features an AC drive motor, and a built-in charger enables opportunity charging at any convenient power point.

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
