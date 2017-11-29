Menu
Jungheinrich ERE 125225225DP
New Products

Electric-Powered Pallet Truck

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) has introduced the 5,500-pound capacity Jungheinrich ERE 125 / 225 / 225DP pallet truck designed for loading and unloading trailers.

Designed for loading and unloading trailers, the electric-powered pallet truck combines the maneuverability and comfort of a stand-on forklift with the compact design of a walkie-end rider.

One of the pallet truck’s features is positionCONTROL, an optional automated function that allows the operator—with a touch of a button—to raise the forks to a preset height, with the goal of optimizing lift time and minimizing adjustments.

Capabilities of the ERE 125 / 225 / 225DP electric-powered pallet truck include:

  • Four available stand-on platforms—These optional platforms include a foldable platform with restraint system for application use in pedestrian mode; a fixed, compact platform with firm side walls; a fixed, elongated platform that is ergonomically designed for safety and comfort; and an order-picking platform with side entry for left- and right-handed operators.
  • Ergonomic operator compartment— With increased control of the pallet truck, operators can maintain a side-stance position and hold themselves steady with one hand on the tiller and the other on the fixed platform handle.
  • Three-phase AC drive motor and “intelligent” electronic controller—Progressive drive technology and control electronics (speedCONTROL) provide productive and energy-efficient operation with adjustments to fit most applications.
  • Options to fit specific application needs—To meet the specific needs of applications, users can choose from a variety of options, including side battery extraction for multishift applications and a newly developed, height-adjustable smartPILOT electric tiller head that features color-coded buttons with abrasion-resistant symbols for intuitive or tactile operation.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA)

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
