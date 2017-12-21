Enhanced TMS and WMS Capabilities

SAP has announced new capabilities in transportation and warehouse management designed to help users operate their logistics processes and supply management systems.

With the integration of the SAP Global Batch Traceability application, the latest releases of the SAP Transportation Management and SAP Extended Warehouse Management solutions help users streamline the entire logistic process, by allowing them to extend their supply chain execution platform and trace batches end to end, over multiple process steps and locations. Innovations enhance the connection to smart devices in the Internet of Things, allowing access to more data for greater insight across the digital supply chain.

Enhancements to SAP Transportation Management include a single user interface for air cargo security for improved user productivity. Users also can add additional parameters, such as flexible stop durations, to optimize scheduling processes. This can help improve freight scheduling and raise productivity through configuration options in the transportation cockpit. The advanced planning innovations help businesses in various industries optimize flexible vehicle space capacity.

Enhanced analytics in SAP Extended Warehouse Management are designed to provide managers with greater visibility and insights into key performance indicators, such as outbound delivery items, service level analysis and warehouse capacity usage. This helps aid warehouse workers in handling smaller yet more complex and frequent shipments, by enabling them to complete operational steps in a single new SAP Fiori app. The new app also allows flexible picking for multiple customer orders in a single pick run.

SAP