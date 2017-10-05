Menu
Tora-Max
New Products

Entry-Level AC-Powered Walkie

Toyota Material Handling U.S.A. Inc. (TMHU) has launched a new 4,000-pound lift capacity, AC-powered walkie pallet jack under the brand Tora-Max.

The new product serves small businesses and hand pallet truck users who are ready to step up to powered equipment. Tora-Max also provides a solution to manufacturers with a “no forklift policy” on the plant floor. Tora-Max walkies are available now at Toyota and Tora-Max forklift dealers across the U.S. Customer shipments are expected to begin by November 1, 2017.

The new Tora-Max walkie features include:

  • Single point watering system with tool-free cover removal for simple battery maintenance.
  • On-board battery charger.
  • Standard wet-cell battery pack.
  • Standard turtle-mode button for pinwheel turning in a 93-inch space.
  • Multi-functional control handle with ergonomic grips.
  • 3.4 mph travel speed.
  • 12 month, 1,000 hour, parts-only warranty.

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
