Entry-Level AC-Powered Walkie

Toyota Material Handling U.S.A. Inc. (TMHU) has launched a new AC-powered walkie pallet jack under the brand Tora-Max. The 4,000-pound lift capacity walkie is offered as an entry-level walkie.

The new product serves small businesses and hand pallet truck users who are ready to step up to powered equipment. Tora-Max also provides a solution to manufacturers with a “no forklift policy” on the plant floor. Tora-Max walkies are available now at Toyota and Tora-Max forklift dealers across the U.S. Customer shipments are expected to begin by November 1, 2017.

The new Tora-Max walkie features include:

Single point watering system with tool-free cover removal for simple battery maintenance.

On-board battery charger.

Standard wet-cell battery pack.

Standard turtle-mode button for pinwheel turning in a 93-inch space.

Multi-functional control handle with ergonomic grips.

3.4 mph travel speed.

12 month, 1,000 hour, parts-only warranty.

Tora-Max