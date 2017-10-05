Entry-Level AC-Powered Walkie

Toyota Material Handling U.S.A. Inc. (TMHU) has launched a new AC-powered walkie pallet jack under the brand Tora-Max. The 4,000-pound lift capacity walkie is offered as an entry-level walkie.
The new product serves small businesses and hand pallet truck users who are ready to step up to powered equipment. Tora-Max also provides a solution to manufacturers with a “no forklift policy” on the plant floor. Tora-Max walkies are available now at Toyota and Tora-Max forklift dealers across the U.S. Customer shipments are expected to begin by November 1, 2017.
The new Tora-Max walkie features include:
- Single point watering system with tool-free cover removal for simple battery maintenance.
- On-board battery charger.
- Standard wet-cell battery pack.
- Standard turtle-mode button for pinwheel turning in a 93-inch space.
- Multi-functional control handle with ergonomic grips.
- 3.4 mph travel speed.
- 12 month, 1,000 hour, parts-only warranty.
