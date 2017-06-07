Menu
ESD-Safe Barcode Readers [New Products]
New Products

ESD-Safe Barcode Readers [New Products]

Cognex Corp. has introduced a suite of ESD-safe barcode readers. DataMan 360, 150/260 and 50 series fixed-mount readers, as well as DataMan 8050HD/HDX corded handheld readers, now offer models with ESD-safe housing to prevent damage to components that are electrostatic discharge sensitive.

ESD—the sudden flow of static electricity between two objects—can damage electronic devices, spark explosions or fires in flammable environments and cause data failures. Cognex ESD-Safe Barcode Readers combine ESD-safe plastics for all enclosure parts with an antistatic coating for all optical parts to prevent costly damage to components.

DataMan fixed-mount barcode readers also offer patented 1-D and 2-D code reading algorithms to read challenging and degraded codes. DataMan 8050HD/HDX corded handheld readers are designed to reliably decode challenging 2-D direct part mark (DPM) codes as well as 1-D barcodes. A rugged ESD protective housing is designed to provide ESD safety in harsh industrial environments.

Cognex Corp.

TAGS: Technology & Automation
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CX NA Freight Vision
Freight Visibility Mobile App
Jul 24, 2017
Keytroller Infomatics
Forklift Fleet Management Software
Jul 24, 2017
Modroto fork tubes container sidewalls
Fork Safety Tubes for Containers
Jul 23, 2017
ALK PC Miller
Truck Routing, Mileage and Mapping Software
Jul 23, 2017