Menu
Expanding ERP into the Extended Supply Chain
New Products

Expanding ERP into the Extended Supply Chain

Infor has introduced Networked CloudSuites, which extends mission-critical business applications beyond the four walls of the enterprise across the value chain. By delivering core functionality from the GT Nexus commerce network into Infor CloudSuite industry suites, Infor is able to connect the core applications of an enterprise with its logistics, supplier and finance networks.

Networked CloudSuites unify multiple applications into a single suite for specific industries such as healthcare, public sector, distribution, and various manufacturing industries like aerospace & defense, automotive, food & beverage, and industrial manufacturing. With built-in functionality from Infor's 2015 acquisition of GT Nexus, Networked CloudSuites expand Infor CloudSuite beyond the four walls of the enterprise with functionality for:

Logistics networklive shipment tracking, ocean booking, 3PL services, and ocean container tracking.

Supplier networkorder issue and acknowledge, advanced shipping notices (ASN), and invoicing.

Finance networkreceivables financing, payables financing.

Network platformcommunity benchmarks and collaborative issue management.

Infor

 

TAGS: Technology & Automation
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CX NA Freight Vision
Freight Visibility Mobile App
Jul 24, 2017
Keytroller Infomatics
Forklift Fleet Management Software
Jul 24, 2017
Modroto fork tubes container sidewalls
Fork Safety Tubes for Containers
Jul 23, 2017
ALK PC Miller
Truck Routing, Mileage and Mapping Software
Jul 23, 2017