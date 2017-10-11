Fleet Management & Maintenance Solution

Dematic has added fleet management capabilities to Dematic Sprocket, its enterprise asset management solution and part of the Dematic iQ software suite.

Fleet Management features include:

Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards (VMRS): Tracks equipment assets and maintenance repairs using VMRS codes in work orders, allowing reporting to be consistent across the entire fleet.

Fuel Tracking: Integrates with fuel card management systems so vehicles, fuel, oil and other fluid usage are automatically brought into the cost of maintenance and inventory transactions.

Vehicle Valuation: Maintains data based on VIN information in the database to bring accurate valuation and pricing for resale, disposal and purchasing decisions.

The Fleet Management feature is configurable to match specific fleet tracking needs. It can replace existing systems or be added as a new tool. And it fits seamlessly with the intuitive user interface of the Dematic Sprocket user interface.

Dematic iQ is a comprehensive real-time software platform that automates and optimizes distribution center operations, coordinating material flow from receiving to shipping and enhancing equipment and labor productivity.

