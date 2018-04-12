Seegrid has added new features to its fleet management software, Seegrid Supervisor: queues, barcode scanner support and caution tape.

Seegrid Supervisor directs self-driving vision-guided vehicles (VGVs) for material flow, tracking vehicles in real time and facilitating a connected, smart factory environment.

Supervisor’s new queues feature helps companies reduce wasted travel time, maximizing the productivity of their fleet of VGVs. When a VGV completes a job, Supervisor identifies the next available job and automatically dispatches the vehicle to execute its next task, reducing the amount of travel without payloads, known as deadheading.

Supervisor now integrates with barcode scanners, allowing users to direct the movement of materials transported by VGVs throughout their facilities. Team members scan each payload and Supervisor understands the load type, automatically dispatching the vehicle to its destination.

In busy manufacturing and distribution environments, companies often need to block off or restrict certain areas from VGV travel for a variety of reasons. Supervisor’s new caution tape feature prevents VGVs from traveling down certain segments of the route network. When a VGV begins its route, Supervisor tells it to ignore any blocked segments. The VGVs intelligently work around the blocked area and continue on their routes. This new feature gives fleet managers the ability to quickly block off segments of a facility due to construction, scheduled maintenance, or spillage–without stopping operations.

