Fleet Management Telematics System

JLG Industries, Inc. has introduced its ClearSky fleet management telematics solution, which provides flexible options for access to critical engine and equipment operational data.

Data points, including location, engine hours, usage, fuel and battery levels, and maintenance schedules, are available in real-time and accessible from desktop or mobile devices. The dashboard, settings and a library of widgets can be edited and prioritized according to user preferences.

The system also monitors fault codes and other critical alerts, which can be sent via text and e-mail. Additionally, ClearSky data can be integrated with customers’ enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for seamless fleet management.

Data is transmitted securely from anywhere in the world using cellular technology or satellite communications, depending upon the device installed to suit the geographic location of the asset. All transmissions are routed through a secure data center to a user’s business system or through a user-friendly web interface available on desktops and mobile devices.

ClearSky is offered as a factory-installed option for new JLG machines or as an aftermarket installation kit to retrofit JLG products in the field. JLG developed the fleet management solution in partnership with ORBCOMM Inc., a provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of things (IoT) solutions.

