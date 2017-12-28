Flexible Helix Conveyors

Dorner has introduced SmartFlex Helix Conveyors, offering facilities more flexibility in layout for applications such as accumulation, buffering and cooling product.

The SmartFlex Helix Conveyors’ infeed and outfeed can be positioned at any height or angle. Custom infeed and outfeed lengths allow the conveyor to extend beyond the spiral, reducing the number of conveyors required.

Helix Conveyors can be set at incline angles of up to 7 degrees with a flat top chain and up to 10 degrees with a friction top chain. Both use Dorner’s patented chain design, employing sealed ball bearings to reduce friction. The patented side roller chain also reduces corner friction.

In addition to the option of a flat top or friction top chain, Helix Conveyors offer a variety of options and accessories, including two end transfer options: a roller transfer plate, or a powered transfer plate for smooth transfer of parts as small as 3” in diameter. Three different conveyor widths and four different guiding options are also available.

Helix Conveyors can accommodate loads up to 300 lbs. and speeds up to 171 ft/min.

Dorner Mfg. Corp.