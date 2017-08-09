Floor Level Palletizer with Stretch Wrapper

Columbia Machine has introduced the FL6200SW which combines high-speed stretch wrap technology with a user-friendly palletizer. As a fully integrated feature, the stretch wrapper includes a dual motor stretch carriage that can be programmed to allow varying pre-stretch levels at different places during the wrap cycle; for example, lower stretch at the bottom of the load to protect the film from tearing on pallet corners.

It includes a high speed turntable and the ability to maintain the palletizing throughput while providing a very compact footprint.

The FL6200SW can simultaneously stack and stretch wrap a variety of package types, including unwrapped trays, shrink pads, and film-only bundles. The addition of an integrated stretch wrapper helps when load stability or space constraints are a challenge. With the incorporation of servo technology, high speed turntable and high speed stretch wrapper speeds up to 100 cases per minute are possible.

The FL6200SW utilizes Columbia’s Product Manager HMI, servo-actuated layer transfer and load building area hoists, servo actuated bi-parting apron plates and modular construction that allows for multiple layout configurations to fit the user’s site constraints. Users can create and modify layer patterns, view and export production reports, adjust component speeds and timer settings, make stretch wrapper adjustments, and also access manuals and schematics, all through the HMI. Graphic pattern screens can be created at the HMI to aid recovery and provide graphic representation of diagnostics, improving OEE.

Columbia Machine