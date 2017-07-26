Fork Safety Tubes for Containers

Bulk containers in the ShipShape line of reusable, plastic containers from MODRoto are now available with fork safety tubes (optional) set on the container sidewalls.

Previously available at the container bottom, the dual fork safety tubes on the sidewalls encase the lift truck tines within steel pockets to secure the container for safe lifting, rotating and complete dumping. The fork safety tubes run the entire length of the sidewalls and may be positioned at any height as needed to provide lift truck operators with a safer alternative for lifting, rotating and dumping containers than squeezing the smooth sidewalls between the fork tines.

Suitable for transporting cardboard, paper, shredded waste, empty cans and bottles, and other light materials that take up large volumes of space, the plastic containers are rotationally molded in a single piece from sturdy high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with consistent wall thicknesses to permit the fork safety tubes to be bolted through the sidewalls without cracking or distorting in shape.

The fork safety tubes may be added to a wide range of bulk container styles that are molded in a variety of sizes, capacities and footprints. The containers stack when covered and come in a choice of standard colors with custom colors, casters and hinged panels among the available options.

