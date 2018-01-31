Menu
Liftomatic 2FTA
Forklift Attachment Handles Steel Drums

Liftomatic Material Handling has introduced FTA drum handling units, designed for loading, unloading, palletizing and storage of steel drums in nearly any size or configuration, including 30 gallon, 55 gallon and 85 gallon.

Liftomatic Material Handling has introduced FTA drum handling units, designed for loading, unloading, palletizing and storage of steel drums in nearly any size or configuration, including 30 gallon, 55 gallon and 85 gallon.

The attachment fits directly onto the forks of any standard lift truck with Liftomatic’s “Parrot-Beak” clamping system and cushioned belt-cradles.

The FTA protects the drums during transport, provides a sure-grip and handles the drums safely to and from any location.

The units are available in 1, 2, 3 or 4 drum models.

Liftomatic Material Handling Inc.

 

