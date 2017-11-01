Menu
Forklift-based Wireless Remote for Orbital Wrapper

TAB Industries LLC has introduced a new, wireless remote control option on its TAB Wrapper Tornado line of orbital wrapping machines.

Upgrading an existing device, the wireless remote control features a hand-held device that enables forklift drivers to start, operate and stop the wrapping process at the press of a button without leaving the seat of the lift truck.

While a palletized load is raised on a forklift, the driver approaches the wrapping ring, presses the start button, and monitors the TAB Wrapper Tornado as it automatically encases both the pallet and pallet load in 360 degrees of plastic film. The remote operation is designed to eliminate the potential for human contact with sharp, metal parts while creating a secure, unitized, weather-resistant load ready for transport or indoor-outdoor storage in as little as 15 seconds per pallet with a single operator.

The wireless remote is offered as a stand-alone upgrade or as part of an optional automation package that also includes a companion, automated cut and wrap device that cuts the film from the roll without requiring operator contact with the blade.

TAB Industries LLC

