Forklift for Construction Sites

Pettibone has introduced the Cary-Lift 254i to its line of pipe, pole and log handlers. The Cary-Lift is particularly adept at moving and placing heavy pipe in stock yards and construction sites.

The Cary-Lift 254i features an overhead lift arm design, giving the operator full front visibility when lifting or transporting loads—a sharp contrast to the lift arms on wheel loaders, which are located directly in front of the vehicle. Additionally, Cary-Lift forks are capable of tilting down 90 degrees for specialized lifting tasks, such as unloading pipe from railroad gondola cars.

The 254i is powered by a 225-horsepower Cummins QSB6.7 Tier 4 diesel engine with DOC and SCR aftertreatment. The unit includes an engine-driven fan, cooling package and engine block heater as standard equipment. The machine provides a maximum load capacity of 25,000 pounds and max lift height of 14 feet. Offering 4-wheel drive with 2-wheel, 4-wheel and crab hydraulic power steering modes – and with the wheelbase limited to just 12 feet—the 254i can achieve a turning radius of 23 feet, 6 inches.

The Cary-Lift’s heavy-duty, solid steel frame design allows it to take full loads into sharp turns without sacrificing load capacity or stability. Hydraulic frame sway control and side shift capabilities further stabilize loads by leveling the lifting frame when driving on uneven ground. The sway cylinder moves 7 degrees both right and left of center.

A sliding door offers access to the operator cab, which includes a tilt/telescopic steering column and a swiveling, adjustable suspension seat with seat belt, padded armrests and lumbar support. Dual joysticks provide intuitive controls to shift gears and control the hydraulics. Large tinted safety glass windows and a rear-view camera with 7-inch display are standard.

A quick attach system increases the machine’s versatility, with fork frames, pipe and pole baler, log baler, scrap baler and tire handler all available as attachments.

Pettibone/Traverse Lift LLC