F900-forklift-exhaust-analyzer
Forklift Exhaust Analyzer

E Instruments has introduced the F900 Carbon Monoxide Exhaust Analyzer. This device is designed to accurately measure CO from forklifts and small engines for CO safety testing, pre-compliance testing, and engine tuning and maintenance.

The F900 is now available with a wireless Bluetooth printer, which allows users to print on-site exhaust analysis reports.

The F900 Includes:

• CO sensor (0-50,000 ppm).

• Real-time software and data-logging.

• Optional wireless Bluetooth printer.

• Memory and software.

E Instruments International

 

