Menu
Keytroller Infomatics
New Products

Forklift Fleet Management Software

Keytroller has introduced its advanced forklift fleet management software Infomatics, a server, cloud or web-based software that provides data transfers and granularity by enabling roles such as admin, local admin and supervisor.

Informatics is available in several configurations: installed on a client’s internal server (on premise), or via a SaaS web server subscription plan by Keytroller.

Infomatics delivers extensive reporting through its dashboard, detailing such items as: impacts; speeding; maintenance; OSHA reports; fleet utilization with runtime, worktime and efficiency; failed checklist items; operations with upcoming and expired training date(s); power lost events; unreported vehicles; vehicles that fail to start; running loaded vs unloaded time; moving vs idle time.

Further, the Infomatics dashboard provides comprehensive operator management which provides personal information about each operator, their access level, their RFID card or keypad code, profile image, assigned trainings and more.

Simultaneously, extensive vehicle management is accessible, which delivers each vehicle’s make, model, serial number, image, class or subclass, and time zone by location.

Keytroller LLC

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts Technology & Automation
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CX NA Freight Vision
Freight Visibility Mobile App
Jul 24, 2017
Modroto fork tubes container sidewalls
Fork Safety Tubes for Containers
Jul 23, 2017
ALK PC Miller
Truck Routing, Mileage and Mapping Software
Jul 23, 2017
Jungheinrich ETVQ
Electric Multidirectional Forklift
Jul 23, 2017