Forklift Scale with Wi-Fi Weight Indicator

Alliance Rice Lake CLS-420 Fork Lift Scale
Alliance Scale has introduced a versatile forklift scale that can be used for check-weighing and tracking applications and can store records as well as upload data in real-time to a computer network.

The Alliance Rice Lake CLS-420 Fork Lift Scale mounts directly onto a fork carriage, has a 5,000 lbs. capacity and features a wireless Wi-Fi indicator and controller that mounts directly in the cab. Designed for a range of check-weighing and tracking tasks, this NTEP-certified scale features a full numeric keypad for manual tare entry, 1MB memory, an RS232 port, and can log up to 10,000 records and upload data in real-time.

The scale has an accumulate weight function using the print key for multiple pallets, provides accurate shipment identifiers and weight-related data such as PRO number, employee ID, last transmission data, and estimated- and actual weight and skids. It is offered with a 9-36 VDC power supply for use on propane forklifts or a 10-60 VDC power supply for electric models.

