Forklift Tires

Camso has launched new industrial pneumatic tires for forklifts: the Solideal AIR 550 and AIR 570.

The Solideal AIR 550 (shown) features a thick sidewall and heavy-duty carcass for greater puncture resistance and ultimately fewer flat tires. Its tread design and rubber compounds increase tire life while providing better traction and enhanced stability.

The Solideal AIR 570 is engineered to optimize the energy efficiency of electric forklifts through the use of low rolling resistance compounds. The flat tread profile enhances stability, while the smooth continuous center lug reduces vibration and enhances steerability.

Camso