Menu
Camso_AIR 550
New Products

Forklift Tires

Camso has launched new industrial pneumatic tires for forklifts: the Solideal AIR 550 and AIR 570.

Camso has launched new industrial pneumatic tires for forklifts: the Solideal AIR 550 and AIR 570.

The Solideal AIR 550 (shown) features a thick sidewall and heavy-duty carcass for greater puncture resistance and ultimately fewer flat tires. Its tread design and rubber compounds increase tire life while providing better traction and enhanced stability.

The Solideal AIR 570 is engineered to optimize the energy efficiency of electric forklifts through the use of low rolling resistance compounds. The flat tread profile enhances stability, while the smooth continuous center lug reduces vibration and enhances steerability.

Camso

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Numina Group
5 Key Warehouse Automation Technologies to Increase Distribution Profitability
Mar 28, 2018
Smart Cube logo
Supply Chain Risk Management
Mar 28, 2018
Ryder Coop_MobilePhone
Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Vehicle Sharing
Mar 27, 2018
Pettibone_Cary-Lift_254i
Forklift for Construction Sites
Mar 26, 2018