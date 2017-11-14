Free Multimodal TMS

Kuebix has introduced Kuebix Shipper, a free, multi-mode transportation management system (TMS) for unlimited rating, booking, tracking and management of shipments across LTL, truckload and parcel carriers.

Kuebix Shipper enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through visibility, control and the use of predictive analytics. It leverages Salesforce’s Force.com platform and other cloud technologies.

Shippers looking for financial management, advanced analytics and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and then add Premier Applications and Integrations as needed. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to businesses looking to partially or fully outsource transportation management.

