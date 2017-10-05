Freight Tracking Solution

CX North America has developed and incorporated new functionality, known as Replay, within its suite of freight visibility solutions.

Replay is an advanced tracking feature that captures drivers’ traveled miles from job initiation to completion, along with vehicle speeds, locations, and key event times (including arrivals and departures). The recorded information can be downloaded into an electronic file for e-mailing or printing, as circumstances dictate.

CX North America’s freight visibility technology, available as a SaaS solution and mobile apps (CX North America Driver Mobile App and Freight Vision Mobile App), allows a single view of a carrier’s network, whether in-house or partner assets, on any desktop or mobile device.

