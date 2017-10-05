Menu
CX-NA-Replay
New Products

Freight Tracking Solution

CX North America has developed and incorporated new functionality, known as Replay, within its suite of freight visibility solutions.

CX North America has developed and incorporated new functionality, known as Replay, within its suite of freight visibility solutions.

Replay is an advanced tracking feature that captures drivers’ traveled miles from job initiation to completion, along with vehicle speeds, locations, and key event times (including arrivals and departures). The recorded information can be downloaded into an electronic file for e-mailing or printing, as circumstances dictate.

CX North America’s freight visibility technology, available as a SaaS solution and mobile apps (CX North America Driver Mobile App and Freight Vision Mobile App), allows a single view of a carrier’s network, whether in-house or partner assets, on any desktop or mobile device.

CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America)

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Tora-Max
Entry-Level AC-Powered Walkie
Oct 05, 2017
Kinedyne-curtain-side-system
Load-Rated Curtain-Side System
Oct 03, 2017
EMH LampPostNR
Workstation Cranes
Oct 02, 2017
Neocortex G2R Cell
Robotic Order-Picking Work Cell
Oct 02, 2017