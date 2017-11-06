Fully Rugged Tablet for Warehousing and Logistics

JLT Mobile Computers has introduced the fully rugged MT2010 tablet which is designed for warehousing, food and beverage, transportation, and ports applications.

The tablet’s introduction originates from current users using rugged vehicle-mount terminals (VMTs) in trucks or forklifts expressing a need for supplemental tablets and handheld terminals to manage related applications in their business.

The rugged MT2010 tablet comes with a large 10-inch, sunlight-readable, projected capacitive touchscreen display, is IP65 dustproof and water resistant, operates in temperatures of -10 to +50 °C (14 to +122 °F), and withstands a drop of up to 4 feet onto concrete. It can be tailored to individual user requirements, including additional storage or operating system modifications for improved security.

