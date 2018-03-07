Menu
GreyOrange Butler XL
New Products

Goods-to-Person Warehouse Robot

GreyOrange has introduced its goods-to-person Butler robot system, which lets warehouses run high-speed operations by automating inventory storage (putaway) and order fulfilment.

GreyOrange has introduced its goods-to-person Butler robot system, which lets warehouses run high-speed operations by automating inventory storage (putaway) and order fulfillment. The robotics system handles a variety of items including apparel, home furnishing and personal care.

The new Butler XL handles payloads of up to 3,500 lbs. It is suitable for handling bulk inventory in factory warehouses, omni-channel fulfillment centers and large distribution hubs. A range of loads from raw materials to finished goods, including automotive components, manufacturing material and liquids, can be moved on and put or picked from pallets, drums, sacks, crates and cases.

The Butler robots operate with minimal supervision using the company’s software platform, GreyMatter, which was developed to connect people, process and technology more efficiently using artificial intelligence. At every step of the order process, from receiving to storage, picking to fulfillment, the orders are managed by GreyMatter.

The Butler robot is able to manage multi-floor operations with the use of an elevator. This provides greater flexibility in handling material and inventory on multiple floors, and optimizes space utilization vertically in a warehouse. Large and heavy pallets or slow moving inventory may be stored on one floor, while fast moving goods may be stored on another level. GreyMatter manages the Butler robots across floors.

GreyOrange

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
exo-slideshow-0318
Top 20 Very Real Exoskeletons to Augment Your Workforce
Mar 07, 2018
Honeywell Movilizer
Counterfeit Parts Detector
Mar 01, 2018
GCRTireFinder
Truck Tire Finder Tool
Mar 01, 2018
BA Systemes GF2
High-production AGV
Mar 01, 2018