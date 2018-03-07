Goods-to-Person Warehouse Robot

GreyOrange has introduced its goods-to-person Butler robot system, which lets warehouses run high-speed operations by automating inventory storage (putaway) and order fulfillment. The robotics system handles a variety of items including apparel, home furnishing and personal care.

The new Butler XL handles payloads of up to 3,500 lbs. It is suitable for handling bulk inventory in factory warehouses, omni-channel fulfillment centers and large distribution hubs. A range of loads from raw materials to finished goods, including automotive components, manufacturing material and liquids, can be moved on and put or picked from pallets, drums, sacks, crates and cases.

The Butler robots operate with minimal supervision using the company’s software platform, GreyMatter, which was developed to connect people, process and technology more efficiently using artificial intelligence. At every step of the order process, from receiving to storage, picking to fulfillment, the orders are managed by GreyMatter.

The Butler robot is able to manage multi-floor operations with the use of an elevator. This provides greater flexibility in handling material and inventory on multiple floors, and optimizes space utilization vertically in a warehouse. Large and heavy pallets or slow moving inventory may be stored on one floor, while fast moving goods may be stored on another level. GreyMatter manages the Butler robots across floors.

