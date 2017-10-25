Granular, Item-level Visibility

Roambee has introduced the BeeBeacon, a mobile monitoring technology that combines BLE/Wi-Fi/GSM hotspots and beacons to provide granular visibility for package-level delivery and asset management.

Working with Roambee’s Honeycomb IoT platform and mobile app, the new BeeBeacon and existing Bee (acting as a hotspot) deliver real-time intelligence to global enterprises that are tracking conditions for goods and assets inside, outside and in-transit.

The BeeBeacon and Bee help companies locate packages, and signal when spoilage and tampering risks are present whether inside warehouses, outside in equipment yards and at every point in transit.

BeeBeacons attach to individual packages and assets transmitting location and condition to Bees in-transit or in-storage, and in real-time through Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol. The Bees, whether in a fixed location or in transit, then send real-time data to Roambee’s Honeycomb IoT API platform, which aggregates the data and makes actionable information available through the Roambee portal and the Roambee mobile app.

The BeeBeacon and the Bee also work with the newly released BeeLock smart lock and BeeFleet onboard fleet management device. Together, this end-to-end solution provides transparency into the complete supply chain—all the way to the last mile of delivery.

There are two initial BeeBeacon models. The first monitors location (movement history, idle time, geo visibility and ETA) plus light exposure (tampering), while the other tracks location, temperature and humidity deviations (spoilage).

Roambee Corp.